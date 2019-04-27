EFL reacts to Bolton’s refusal to play against Brentford

The English Football League board has told Bolton that they must complete their two outstanding Sky Bet Championship fixtures against Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Bolton’s troubled season hit its lowest point after their league game at home to Brentford was called off on Friday, with Wanderers players refusing to play in protest at unpaid wages.

But the EFL issued a statement on Saturday morning, saying: “The club has been instructed to now make the appropriate arrangements for the rearrangement of Saturday’s game at the earliest opportunity.

“In issuing this directive, the board is aware that a number of the clubs’ professional players may not make themselves available but is satisfied that a team can be selected from the players they have registered and available to them.”

The EFL said Bolton would have been forced to fulfil the Brentford fixture but for the under-18 team playing on Thursday and the potential player-welfare issues that would have caused the club.

“This same issue will not reoccur as the club is able to plan the players’ preparation and recovery time accordingly,” the EFL statement said.

“We deeply regret having to make the decision to suspend Saturday’s game and apologise for the inconvenience this will cause for all those involved, particularly the supporters of both Bolton Wanderers and Brentford.

“As stated yesterday, as a result of Bolton Wanderers not meeting its fixture obligations as per EFL regulations, the club will now be charged with misconduct and be referred to an independent disciplinary commission.

“Finally, the current ownership difficulties at the club remain a significant concern for the EFL and we will look to work with both parties over the next week to bring all outstanding matters to a speedy conclusion.

“It should be recognised that the resolution is not in our hands but we will assist where possible, with the long term interests of Bolton Wanderers and its supporters, our priority.”