Egypt boss answers nation’s prayers with update on Mo Salah

Egypt coach Hector Cuper is confident Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be fit for their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

The Egyptian scored 44 goals in a brilliant debut campaign for the Reds, but it ended on a sour note after a clash with Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final saw him suffer a shoulder injury and place his participation in the World Cup in doubt.

But after undergoing treatment in Spain within days of the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Salah looked more confident of playing in Russia – and now Cuper has answered the country’s prayers by stating his star man should be fit for their opener on Friday.

“I can almost 100 per cent say he will play, save for any unforeseen factors at the last minute,” Cuper said. “We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the options to play or not. I know Salah very well, he’s not fearful.

“We always know we’re running a risk when playing a match, that’s something we can’t hide.

“But if he does decide to play he’ll have full guarantees on his physical condition and I’m sure he will be fine. ‘And if it does turn out there’s an issue at the last minute we’ll consider it and see if it can be resolved.”

After facing Uruguay in Yekaterinburg on Friday, Egypt take on hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in what is their first World Cup finals appearance since 1990.

