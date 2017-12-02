Egypt boss makes Real Madrid admission over Mo Salah

Real Madrid’s interest in Mohamed Salah has been confirmed by the manager of the Egypt national team.

Having arrived from Roma over the summer, Salah has enjoyed a remarkable first few months in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals (12 in the Premier League) so far this season for Liverpool.

The winger has predictably been linked with moves elsewhere already, but Liverpool are unlikely to let their £36.9million investment leave any time soon.

Egypt manager Hector Cuper, former boss of Valencia and Inter, has confirmed Real’s “interest”.

“I’ve received confirmed news revealing Real Madrid’s interest in Salah, but let’s not rush things,” Cuper told ON Sport TV.

“To me, he is in an amazing position right now.”

Cuper isn’t the first person to link Salah with a move to Real Madrid after former Tottenham star Mido suggesting last month that the European champions were keen.

Since then, former Zamalek owner Mamdouh Abbas has suggested the former Chelsea winger plans to use his time at Anfield as a springboard to move on to La Liga.

“Mohamed Salah is currently an institution in Egypt and has an efficient agent working to get the best for the player.

“Salah highly respects those in charge of his finances and as his agent has discussed with me, we agree that Salah should stay at Liverpool until the end of the season.”

When questioned where Salah might play next, Abbas continued: “Most probably the upcoming destination for Salah will be La Liga.