Egypt boss puts ball in Liverpool court over Salah Olympics participation

Egypt coach Shawky Gharib says the decision over Mohamed Salah’s participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is down to the player, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp only.

Gharib is keen to take the 27-year-old, who has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Liverpool this term, to the showpiece but knows not to push his luck.

The Olympics is an Under-23 tournament but three over-age players are permitted and Gharib has selected Salah in his expanded list that needs to be whittled down to 18 by June.

“We cannot force Salah to participate with us,” Gharib told Reuters.

“Salah’s participation with the Pharaohs team is a decision to be taken only by Salah, his club Liverpool and his coach Jurgen Klopp.

“I have chosen him in an expanded list of 50 players. The final list of 18 players will be submitted next June.”

Speaking about the possibility of Salah competing at the Olympics, Klopp said in January: “Nothing really to say about it. What I have to say to Mo I will say to him and not here (in this press conference). That’s all. No decision made from either side, that’s all I can say.

“I wish we could have the whole squad together for pre-season which is not possible for different reasons – the Euro’s coming up, Copa America again. Yes, Olympic Games – it’s a wonderful tournament but would be not so cool. So far, no decision and you have to wait a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been set a deadline if they want to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for what would be considered a bargain price.

Werner has been in outstanding form RB Leipzig this term, having scored 20 goals and added six assists while appearing in every league game this season.

Such form has helped his side to mount a charge for the Bundesliga title, while Werner’s tally for the overall season stands at 25 goals in 30 appearances.

But if Liverpool are to pursue a deal worth up to £50.5 million for the 23-year-old, they will need to do so before the end of April. Read more…