Cuper doubts whether Liverpool star can become world’s best

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has some doubts that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah can become the best player in the world.

The 25-year-old has been on fire for the Merseysiders this term with 35 goals and ten assists in 39 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, despite acknowledging that Salah was one of the best right now, Cuper was unsure whether the former Basel star could keep it up in the future.

“I think Salah is one of the best players in the world right now and I don’t know if he can be the best player in the world but what he’s doing now is really important,” Cuper said.

“I think that without a doubt Salah is one of our best players for Egypt.

“I always say that behind a great player [there] has to be a great team.

“I don’t know if we are a great team but we cover what Salah gives us, we try to give as much security as we can as a team and until now we were able to achieve things.

“We know that as we raise the bar we have to raise the level up.”