Egypt coach gives cryptic update on Mo Salah’s Liverpool future

Egypt head coach Javier Aguirre has indicated that Mo Salah should quit Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp’s men do not start winning silverware soon.

Salah, who has been continually linked with moves to Spain, enjoyed a record-breaking first campaign with the Reds, scoring 44 goals in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp’s men reached the Champions League final and finished 4th in the Premier League.

Liverpool, however, have won just two trophies since 2006 and Aguirre said that Salah is at Anfield to win major honours and may have to look elsewhere if they are not forthcoming.

Aguirre’s comments were verified by Egyptian Football Association spokesperson Osama Ismail, as reported by ESPN, saying: “It may be better for him to leave within a season or two if Liverpool doesn’t win any titles.”

Salah has not quite been at his best so far this season, although his penalty against Red Star Belgrade last month saw him become the fastest player to reach a half-century of goals in Liverpool’s history.

Speaking after that achievement he certainly did not sound like someone considering his future at Anfield, telling the BBC: “I’m glad about that. I’m always very happy and proud to break records, especially records at a club like Liverpool.

“Being the fastest player to score 50 goals for the club is something great. But I need to carry on and score more goals — I’m looking forward to 100.”

Liverpool legend John Aldridge, meanwhile, has identified one Borussia Dortmund star as the man who could be the missing link for Jurgen Klopp. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!