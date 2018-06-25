Egypt in team sheet gaff; goalkeeper to become oldest in WC history

Egypt apologised for an incorrect team sheet which appeared to leave Liverpool star Mohamed Salah out of their starting line-up to face Saudi Arabia.

Salah has been struggling with a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final in May and is also reported to be considering quitting international football due to his unhappiness at being used for political ends by the federation and politicians in Chechnya, where the team have been based.

But his omission appears to be nothing more than human error, with an apology being issued after the original team sheet included Amr Warda instead of Salah.

Goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, 45, was included and will become the oldest player ever to feature in a World Cup finals.

