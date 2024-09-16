Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is keen to secure a Premier League move in 2025, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, with Liverpool and Arsenal among those linked and with Crystal Palace and West Ham also keen.

The 25-year-old striker plundered an impressive 17 goals in 43 matches for the Bundesliga side last season to bring him on to the radar of a number of top Premier League sides. And while none of the big guns came forward with an offer, he was the subject of a three approaches by Nottingham Forest as the Tricky Trees looked to add a new attacking option in the closing stages of the summer window.

But with that move having broken down and with Forest’s offer of £20m failing to talk the Bundesliga side into a deal, we can reveal that Marmoush is really keen to secure a transfer to England in 2025 and dreams of following his close friend, Mohamed Salah, to the Premier League.

Repped by the CAA Stellar group, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they are also keen to move him on in the next two windows, with the 32-times capped Egypt international seen as having the perfect qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

According to information received by our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan, there is no release clause in the player’s contract with Die Adler. However, it would take a fee of as much as £40m (€47.5m / $52.8m) to convince the Bundesliga side to sell amid growing interest in the striker’s services from England.

And were the opportunity to move to England to come about, we understand that Marmoush himself would be ‘really keen on a move’.

GO DEEPER ➡️ The top 10 most expensive signings in Bundesliga history: Bayern Munich dominate

Why Palace, West Ham are best placed sign Liverpool, Arsenal target

While Nottingham Forest could yet come back in for his services in January, we understand it is a move to London with either Crystal Palace or West Ham that looks the most likely outcome at this stage.

The Eagles are currently watching developments around Marmoush amid doubts over the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has flourished since Oliver Glasner’s appointment as coach.

And with Glasner having also managed the striker while at the Deutsche Bank Arena, the interest in reuniting with his former striker is an obvious one.

West Ham are also looking to the future too. The Hammers brought in Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug over the summer as another option for manager Julen Lopetegui.

But with both Danny Ings and Michail Antonio out of contract at the end of the current campaign, Marmoush is one player being considered an a possible replacement for either were they to depart.

Sections of the media have also linked Liverpool and Arsenal with a move for Marmoush, but we understand their interest is not considered to be concrete as things stand.

Explaining how he is learning so much off Salah whenever he links up with the Liverpool talisman while on duty with Egypt, Marmoush told the official Bundesliga facebook page:

“I’m learning everything from Mohamed Salah on and off the pitch. It’s a great honour to play alongside one of the best players in the world.

“I always learn from him how to become a professional, both on and off the field. He’s like a big brother to me and the other young players. He talks to us about sleep, work ethic – everything. I constantly seek his advice and benefit from his vast experience in matches. Playing alongside him is a fantastic feeling.”

Liverpool linked with bargain winger move / Arsenal striker chase explained

A new striker is not on Liverpool’s radar right now with new boss Arne Slot seemingly content with his options this season, and with the focus instead very much on strengthening other areas of the side, such as signing a new defensive midfielder.

However, reports on Monday morning claimed the Reds are also giving strong thought to the capture of Leroy Sane with his contract winding down and with the Reds looking to protect themselves against the possible loss of Salah.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reported by Fabrizio Romano to be giving serious thought to a new striker signing in 2025, and seemingly do have targets in mind and with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres very much at the top of that list.

Any move for the Sweden international will not come cheap, however, with the club’s president issuing a fresh warning over his asking price.

Liverpool’s top 10 African players in Prem era

We’ve taken a look at the top 10 African talents to sign for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

10. El-Hadji Diouf

Diouf shot to prominence with his performances for Senegal at the 2002 World Cup and completed a £10million move to Liverpool that summer.

The striker scored six goals in his debut season and started the 2003 League Cup final win over Manchester United, but he failed to score a single goal in the following campaign and was offloaded to Bolton.

9. Salif Diao

Alongside Diouf, Diao was also part of the Senegal side that reached the quarter-finals at the 2002 World Cup and he joined his compatriot at Liverpool. The midfielder failed to replicate his international form at Anfield and made just 61 appearances for the Reds before joining Stoke City on a permanent deal in 2007.

8. Rigobert Song

Song joined Liverpool in January 1999 after impressing for Cameroon at the 1998 World Cup.

He made 38 appearances over a two-year spell but never quite established himself in the first Xl and was sold to West Ham in November 2000.

7. Victor Moses

One of three deadline day signings from the summer of 2013, Moses joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

The former Nigeria international played a bit-part role in Brendan Rodgers’ side and scored two goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

6. Naby Keita

Liverpool forked out a then-club record fee of £52.75million to sign Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

While the Guinea international showcased glimpses of his talent during his five years at Anfield, he struggled for consistency and was also plagued by a number of injury problems.

5. Mohamed Sissoko

Having worked under Rafa Benitez at Valencia, Sissokho reunited with the manager at Liverpool in the summer of 2005.

The former Mali international won the UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup in his debut season and made a total of 87 appearances for the club before joining Juventus in January 2008.

4. Kolo Toure

Toure joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2013 following the expiration of his Manchester City contract.

The centre-back became a cult hero during his three years at Anfield and was part of the side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2013/14.

3. Joel Matip

One of the first signings of the Jurgen Klopp era, Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016 and made 201 appearances during his eight-year stint at the club.

The Cameroon international also played a vital role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2018/19, keeping a clean sheet and setting up Divock Origi for the second goal in the final win over Tottenham.

2. Sadio Mane

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in a £34million deal in the summer of 2016 and enjoyed a trophy-laden six-year spell at Anfield.

He scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds, helping them win a Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah arrived at Liverpool a year after Mane and Matip and also played a key role in Liverpool’s success under Klopp.

The Egypt international has scored 214 goals in 353 appearances in all competitions and is widely regarded as one of the Merseysiders’ greatest-ever players.