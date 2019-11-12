Egyptian FA gives update on Mo Salah fitness as Liverpool concerns grow

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt’s next two games due to injury, the Egyptian Football Association has announced.

The 27-year-old, who was replaced late on in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday, will sit out the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros.

Salah met up with his national team in Cairo on Tuesday morning and underwent tests, the EFA said in a statement.

The statement on the association’s Twitter page read: “The medical staff of our national team, under the leadership of Dr Mohamed Abul-Ela, confirmed the lack of readiness of Mohamed Salah to play the matches of Kenya and Comoros after intensive tests.

“The injury needs a period of treatment to recover.

“The player had come to the camp this morning (Tuesday) after arriving in Cairo late yesterday evening and watched the evening training that the team played at the Burj Al Arab Stadium.”

Egypt host Kenya on Thursday before facing Comoros on Monday.

