Egyptian FA provide huge update on fitness of Liverpool star Salah

Liverpool star Mo Salah is fully fit and ready for Egypt’s second game of the World Cup, it has been confirmed.

Salah has been declared ready to face Russia on Tuesday having missed out in their 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

The former Roma star sustained a shoulder injury in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and reportedly believed he would be fit for the first game of the tournament.

However, Egypt’s national team head coach Hector Cuper revealed after the game that he did not want to take any risks with their star man.

“He was fit to play against Uruguay but the coach did not want to take the risk,” the Egyptian FA stated.

Pictures have emerged from Egypt’s training session on Saturday which suggest Salah needs the help of team-mates to put on a shirt.

