Egyptian FA’s president talks up Salah’s chances of joining Real

Reports are gathering pace that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be the subject of a massive summer approach from Real Madrid.

And claims that the player could be set for a sensational move to the Bernabeu have been backed by the president of Egypt’s FA.

The Reds star has so far enjoyed an incredible return to the Premier League, scoring 23 goals in 29 games since his summer move from Roma.

That form has led to strong rumours of interest from La Liga giants Real in the former Chelsea man, who will be looking to add to his goals tally when Jurgen Klopp’s men head to Swansea on Monday night.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Salah’s representatives have already met with members of the Real hierarchy to discuss a potential transfer for the 25-year-old.

The publication states that Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa recently held a meeting with Florentino Perez to discuss a move, as the Real president looks to completely revamp his side in the summer after a woeful La Liga title defence.

Real currently sit 19 points behind leaders, and bitter rivals, Barcelona despite recording a 7-1 win over Deportivo on Sunday.

The potential loss of Salah after just one season at Anfield would be a huge blow for Klopp and Liverpool, although the Merseyside giants are likely to ask for a fee of more than £100m for the player, which would more than double their initial outlay.

That claim has been further substantiated by Egyptian Football Association president Hany Amo Rida, who believes there is a strong possibility Real Madrid are preparing a huge summer bid.

“There is a real chance he could play for Real Madrid next year. The Spaniards will make an offer for him,” he told an Egyptian TV broadcast.

Liverpool have of course only just lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and it seems the Reds could soon face a fresh fight from La Liga to keep one of their star men on board.