Egyptian star thinks Salah should remain at Liverpool for another season

Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool for “at least” another season, according to Aston Villa star Ahmed Elmohamady.

The winger has been in sensational form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, scoring 29 goals and contributing eight assists in all competitions.

He moved to Anfield in the summer for £36.9million but his incredible start to life in Liverpool has led to speculation over a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer.

However, his international team-mate, Elmohamady, thinks he should remain with the Merseysiders for at least the short term.

“His spell with Chelsea helped him a lot,” Elmohamady told KingFut.

“He is a source of happiness and joy to us, in my opinion, I think he should stay at Liverpool.

“He’s the club’s superstar, but if he wants to leave he should leave after spending another season at Liverpool at least.”