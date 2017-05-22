Eight clubs fail to respond to independant EFL inquiry

The EFL are ‘very disappointed’ with clubs response to the independent inquiry into the game’s sexual abuse scandal, as eight clubs fail to respond.

The inquiry team led by Clive Sheldon QC wrote to every club in England and Wales in January asking for information to be supplied by March 15 at the latest.

Those clubs who failed to reply could face Football Association sanction, although the EFL insist they have subsequently reminded the clubs concerned of their responsibilities.

In a statement the EFL said: “The EFL was very disappointed to learn from the Football Association on the 11th May that eight of its Clubs had failed to provide a response to enquiries made by Clive Sheldon QC as part of his Independent Review.

“Having been made aware of the situation, the EFL immediately made contact with the relevant Clubs and secured a response.

“The EFL is satisfied that its Clubs were not seeking to ‘obstruct’ the process but acknowledges that the failure to respond within the given timeframes created unnecessary speculation and was unhelpful.

“All 72 Clubs will once again be reminded that the EFL expects their full co-operation with the Review.”

In the statement, the EFL added that May 11 was the first time it had become aware of a potential issue, and by May 19, all 72 clubs under its jurisdiction had responded.