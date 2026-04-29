Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have joined the race for Scandinavian sensation Eirik Granaas, TEAMtalk understands, with the exciting youngster also a target for Arsenal.

The 16-year-old Norwegian midfielder, who plays for Fredrikstad FK, is already making waves across Europe and has been dubbed the “new Martin Odegaard” following his rapid rise.

Granaas announced himself on the senior stage last summer when he made his top-flight debut aged just 15 years and 90 days, becoming the youngest player in Norwegian league history – surpassing the record previously held by Odegaard.

His emergence has not gone unnoticed. Arsenal, where Odegaard is club captain, have already been tracking his development closely, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are now firmly in the chase.

Liverpool and Chelsea both boast strong track records when it comes to recruiting elite young talent from across the globe, but Newcastle are equally determined to compete in that space as they continue building for the future.

The Magpies are making it clear they intend to be serious contenders for Granaas’s signature.

Interest is not limited to England, however, with three European giants also vying for the playmaker’s signature.

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Real Madrid also keen on Norwegian sensation

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid – who famously signed Odegaard from Stromsgodset in 2015 – are once again keeping a close eye on Granaas – Norway’s next breakout star.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation.

Despite the growing interest, any move for Granaas would require patience.

Due to FIFA regulations regarding the international transfer of minors, even if a deal is agreed this summer, he would not be able to officially move clubs until 2028.

Granaas has made 13 senior appearances for Fredrikstad to date, and scored his first goal earlier this month. The youngster has also ran out 23 times for Fredrikstad’s B team, scoring six goals in the process.

Everything points to him making a high-profile switch, so it will be interesting to see who makes the first formal move, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle all firmly in the race.

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