Barcelona were made to pay for their incredibly high line against Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe outshone Lamine Yamal in El Clasico.

Real Madrid ended Barcelona’s run of four consecutive El Clasico wins from last season by triumphing 2-1 at the Bernabeu, in what co-commentator and former Los Blancos star Steve McManaman described as a ‘crazy’ clash.

El Clasico is always feisty, and Yamal’s pre-match comments – where he claimed Madrid ‘cheat and steal’ – only added to the tense atmosphere.

El Clasico at a glance

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham drive Madrid to victory over Barca

Marcus Rashford sets up Fermin Lopez for Barca’s goal

Controversial decisions, penalty miss and red card all feature in mad game

Madrid went on the attack in the opening 20 minutes, having both a penalty and a stunning Mbappe goal ruled out.

McManaman said Barcelona would be in ‘mad trouble’ if centre-backs Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia continued playing so high up the pitch against the lightning-fast Mbappe, and that is exactly what happened.

Mbappe gave Madrid the lead in the 22nd minute when he raced in behind Cubarsi and Garcia and onto a Bellingham through ball. He took two touches before firing past Wojciech Szczesny and into the bottom corner.

But Lopez dragged Barca level in the 38th minute after being set up for a simple finish by Rashford. McManaman said Barca were given a ‘gift’ by Arda Guler, who took too long on the ball and ultimately lost possession.

Barca were only level for five minutes though as Bellingham restored Madrid’s lead just before half time following good work by Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao.

Madrid were given a ridiculous penalty early in the second half, but there was a sense of divine justice as Mbappe’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Szczesny.

Vinicius stormed off down the tunnel 20 minutes later, reacting furiously to being replaced by Rodrygo. Jules Kounde missed a glorious chance to equalise for Barca late on, while Pedri picked up a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

READ MORE 👉 Barcelona join red-hot Bundesliga striker chase – but there’s a better option

Real Madrid vs Barcelona delivers the drama

Commentator Ian Darke described it as ‘mayhem’ when there were brawls both on the touchline and on the pitch at full time.

While Hansi Flick was in the stands serving a one-match suspension, he must take a large portion of the blame for Barca’s defeat. He instructed his team to set up with a high line, which was always going to be risky against Mbappe.

Flick also failed to communicate to his staff to get Barca’s defence to drop deeper, which may have prevented Mbappe’s goal.

Yamal thrived against Madrid last season, but he could not get the better of Mbappe this time around. Yamal grew into the game in the second half but Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras largely did a good job of keeping him quiet.

Xabi Alonso will be delighted to stop Barca from making it five consecutive wins in El Clasico, something they have not done since Lionel Messi’s prime.

Although, Alonso has work to do to keep Vinicius happy after his tantrum.

For Barca, they are now five points behind their fierce rivals in LaLiga’s title race. Flick will have to rethink his defensive strategy when Madrid visit Catalonia in May.

