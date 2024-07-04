Jaden Philogene remains a top Tottenham target but also has other suitors

Tottenham have seemingly been boosted in their bid to bring in a dynamic attacking talent this summer following a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have started the summer window seemingly meaning business, with highly-rated midfield talent Archie Gray arriving in a £30million deal from Leeds, while Timo Werner was also signed on loan for a second season and Lucas Bergvall will also officially arrive from Djurgarden.

Ange Postecoglou is also keen on getting another centre-back, central midfielder and striker on board as he looks to freshen up a squad that just missed out on Champions League football after a poor end to last season.

There remains an emphasis on attracting top young talent to the club though, and it appears that another winger is very much on Postecoglou’s radar.

That’s perhaps not that surprising, given that Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon were both released and Bryan Gil is also expected to be offloaded.

Assuming that Tottenham do actually bring in a new No.9, that leaves Son Heung-min, Werner, Manor Solomon, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson as the current wide attacking options for Postecoglou in his 4-2-1-3 formation.

The likes of Rennes star Desire Doue and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams have also been linked with moves to north London, but neither of them will come cheap – so a swoop for another top Championship talent appears to make more sense.

Chase for Philogene hots up

Step forward Hull City forward Jaden Philogene, with Romano providing an update on the 22-year-old’s future.

The transfer insider claims the Tottenham target is prioritising a move to England’s top flight over a proposed switch to Barcelona.

However, should Spurs firm up their interest in Philogene, they will face competition from the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town for his signature.

All three clubs have already sent proposals to the winger after Barca’s recent attempt to land him on a season-long loan.

TEAMtalk, meanwhile, also understands that Manchester United have held discussions about the player.

It was claimed just last week that despite interest from the Catalan giants, Spurs and Everton were still in the race to land Philogene this summer.

The attacker enjoyed a tremendous campaign with Hull last season as they just missed out on the Championship play-offs, having 18 goal involvements in 32 league appearances.

But he now looks certain to quit the MKM Stadium this summer and almost certainly join a Premier League club.

If Tottenham do secure his signature, it will mean the capture of two of the Championship’s top performers from last season, although Spurs fans are sure to want more proven talent through the door too.

It’s all well and good signing players with exciting potential but Postecoglou is in win-now mode, especially given the fact that club remain without any major silverware since 2008.

Indeed, at this stage of the summer window, bringing in a prolific No.9 should be Tottenham and Daniel Levy’s priority t bolster a side that created plenty of chances last season but did not always take them.