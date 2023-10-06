Euro Paper Talk: Electric Bundesliga forward ‘definitely’ on Liverpool transfer shortlist; Arsenal, Man City battling Barcelona, Real Madrid for latest Norway sensation

Maximilian Beier has emerged as an attacking target for Liverpool

Liverpool are ‘definitely’ in the mix to sign a speedy Bundesliga forward, while Arsenal and Manchester City are battling for a Norway sensation and Pep Guardiola is also keen on signing a PSG midfielder next summer – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP KEEPING CLOSE WATCH ON BUNDESLIGA FORWARD

Liverpool have reportedly added pacy Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier forward to their transfer shortlist for next summer.

The reputation of the Germany Under-21 is growing quickly, with Premier League clubs, including Everton and Brentford, also showing an interest.

And journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Beier has ‘definitely’ been added to Jurgen Klopp’s list of targets.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

DON’T MISS: The Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Salah concerns prompt Klopp to consider alternatives

Liverpool may have to enter the market for a new forward next summer if Mo Salah moves on, with a move to Saudi Arabia still in the offing.

The Reds legend will only have a year remaining on his Anfield contract next summer and talk over a new deal appears to have died down.

As for Beier, the 20-year-old German has scored four Bundesliga goals in six appearances this season, having spent the last two campaigns on loan at Hannover 96.

An asking price of around €20m sounds fairly reasonable for a player who still has his best years ahead of him, and Klopp will most certainly have his spies in Germany keeping tabs on Beier throughout the remainder of the season.

ARSENAL, CITY IN MIX TO SIGN TEEN SENSATION

Real Madrid want to sign Rosenborg’s 16-year-old Norway sensation Sverre Nypan, but face a battle with Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona for the highly-rated prospect. (Various)

Sources at Juventus ‘strongly deny’ that they are going to make a big move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January transfer window. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the chase to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. (Various)

Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona in the January transfer window if Inter Miami don’t make the Eastern Conference playoffs. (AS)

Newcastle are preparing to battle it out with Liverpool and Juventus for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Injured winger Ivan Perisic has played his last game for the club after agreeing a move to Croatian side Hajduk Split. (Various)

PEP WANTS PSG MIDFIELDER NEXT SUMMER

Manchester City will compete with Barcelona to sign Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons from PSG next summer, with the player currently on loan at RB Leipzig. (Various)

Nottingham Forest have expressed interest in VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. (Bild)

Real Madrid are monitoring Sporting star Ousmane Diomande, Lille’s Leny Yoro, Man Utd target Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta and Milan’s Malick Thiaw as they look to add a young centre-back to their squad. (Sport)

Juventus continue to monitor the market for rising stars, and the latest name linked is Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool have made Fluminense’s 22-year-old Brazil midfielder Andre Trindade a prime target in January. (Various)

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi is delighted to have signed Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham in the last window, claiming “he has great qualities”. (Sportitalia)

Nico Williams could disappoint any potential suitors by extending his contract at Athletic Club. Aston Villa and Brighton are both after the winger. (Sport)