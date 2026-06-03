Bournemouth ace, Eli Junior Kroupi, has a clear preference on which of Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG he wants to join in what’s shaping up to be a gargantuan transfer.

Kroupi, 19, is fast becoming one of the most in-demand young forwards in world football. The Frenchman wowed in his first season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, scoring 13 goals while splitting time as an attacking midfielder or striker.

Bournemouth’s model relies on selling the gems they develop for huge profits, and it is inevitable Kroupi follows that trend and joins a bigger club sooner rather than later.

PSG – always on the hunt for French stars – are keen admirers. So too are Arsenal, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, detailing what appeared to be a head-to-head battle a few days ago.

Fletcher noted those two clubs were viewed by sources as the ‘primary’ protagonists for Kroupi’s signature.

He went on to note Bournemouth already believe they can generate upwards of £80m and towards £100m if multiple clubs engage in a bidding war.

That may well happen if Liverpool get involved. The Reds are hiring Andoni Iraola who is the man who coached Kroupi in his spectacular first season in England.

Fabrizio Romano has since hinted Liverpool could get involved for the versatile forward as a direct result of Iraola arriving at Anfield.

Now, the latest from French outlet FootMercato has offered a big clue on where Kroupi will wind up if he does change clubs this summer.

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Kroupi chooses PSG over Arsenal, Liverpool

They insisted it’s PSG who are the teenager’s ‘dream’ destination, and Luis Enrique’s all-conquering side therefore have a huge advantage over Liverpool and Arsenal.

The report explained: ‘The Parisian club can count on one major advantage: Eli Junior Kroupi dreams of playing for PSG. He would therefore be delighted at the prospect of joining the Parisian side.

‘This is an important first step in the right direction in what promises to be a heated transfer saga.

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‘Aware that he is one of the future stars of world football, European clubs are determined not to miss their chance. The battle is therefore expected to be particularly fierce.’

But while PSG have a clear leg up on their English counterparts, it’s by no means assured they make a move.

FootMercato were keen to stress that any PSG move for Kroupi is very much in its infancy. What’s more, the Ligue 1 giant are currently rivalling Liverpool for €100m-rated Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.

If PSG did win the race for Diomande, there’d be no move for Kroupi, thus swinging the door wide open for Liverpool or Arsenal to stride through.

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