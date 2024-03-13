Leeds United star Archie Gray has been advised to think twice about a move to Old Trafford amid claims Manchester United have become the latest Premier League giants to express an interest in his services, and with the Whits told exactly how they can avoid an unwanted sale.

Daniel Farke’s side have been on an incredible run of form since the turn of the year, winning 11 of their 12 Championship matches with a run of form that has catapulted Leeds firmly into the promotion mix. At one stage a huge 17 points behind runaway leaders Leicester, Leeds have the opportunity to go top of the table on Sunday when they entertain Millwall at Elland Road.

With the Foxes in FA Cup action on the same day away to Chelsea, Leeds know a win over the Lions will elevate them to the top of the table, albeit having played a game more than Enzo Maresca’s side.

The Whites’ incredible run of form, which has seen them concede just three times this year (not once from open play), has been aided by the fact that Farke has finally settled on his best side this season.

And with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu now fixtures at the heart of defence, teenage talent Gray has also made the right-back spot his own in recent months.

The teenager, who turned 18 earlier this week, is a midfielder by trade by has shown himself more than capable of shining in the full-back role, which sees him roam into midfield when the Whites are in possession and proving himself a tireless worker down that right-hand flank.

Archie Gray told Man Utd transfer would be a mistake

One of the stories of the season, has undoubtedly been the emergence of Gray, who has already racked up 40 appearances.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see a plethora of the game’s big-spending sides linked with moves to lure Gray away from Elland Road, with the player widely regarded as their best prospect since the emergence of James Milner.

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the sides to have scouted Gray on a number of occasions, while TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed the player has attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund, who have a good history with plucking English football’s most talented young prospects and transforming them into superstars.

However, it has now emerged that Manchester United are also admirers of Gray too and have also been making checks on his progress over what would be a hugely-controversial move across the Pennines were it to happen.

Of course, Leeds have no intentions of selling their prized young asset, least of all to Man Utd, while Gray himself has made clear his happiness at Elland Road having also recently signed a new long-term deal.

All the same, that has not stopped Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Don Goodman from advising Gray away from Old Trafford, explaining why a move there would not be in the best interests of his career.

“It’s a tough one because of the history and the rivalry between the sides, going back many, many years,” he told MOT Leeds News. “Being a member of the Gray family, I’m sure he’s fully up to speed with the dislike those two football clubs have.

“Whether it comes down to that remains to be seen. But, if I’m honest, at the moment he could probably get better options than Manchester United.”

Whites advised how to prevent teenage star from leaving

Goodman continued: “That’s looking at it purely from a football perspective, rather than looking at their stature as one of the biggest clubs in the world. He is absolutely flying, and I don’t think I’ve seen a 17-year-old play with such authority and class in my time.”

With Leeds well placed in the promotion race, Gray will hope to experience Premier League football with the Whites next season.

A failure to secure promotion though will leave Leeds vulnerable to a sale, especially given the number of clubs interested in the teenager’s services.

And whether Leeds return to the Premier League next season or not, Goodman believes Gray is destined to grace English football’s top flight sooner rather than later and insists the only way they can genuinely safeguard against his sale is by securing promotion themselves.

He added: “It’s really important for Leeds to get back to the Premier League if they want to keep him. If not then he will end up a Premier League player with someone else.”

Gray’s contract at Leeds runs to summer 2028 and the player has two assists to his name this season, with what looked like his first senior goal in their recent home win over Leicester ultimately credited as a Wout Faes own goal.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Major Archie Gray approach to be rejected as family urge Leeds starlet against following their path for now