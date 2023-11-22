Elite Man Utd source suggests Chelsea or Newcastle could steal top-performing star from Ten Hag grasp

Manchester United are in danger of losing out on the signing of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as a top source has indicated either Chelsea or Newcastle United might get to him first.

Todibo has already had one spell at a truly elite club, as he signed for Barcelona in January 2019 after coming through the ranks at Toulouse. However, the centre-back did not manage to force his way into the Barca first team, playing just five times for them in two and a half years. Instead, Todibo spent most of his time out on loan.

Following an initial loan spell, Todibo joined Nice permanently in summer 2021. And that decision has been justified, as he is now an integral player for the Ligue 1 club.

The Frenchman is enjoying a fantastic season, as he has played in all but one of Nice’s league games so far, helping them to keep nine clean sheets.

According to WhoScored, Todibo has been Nice’s best player this term, with an average rating of 7.23.

Nice will be delighted with how he has developed, but they will also be aware that other teams are circling.

Erik ten Hag has landed on Todibo as a perfect replacement for Raphael Varane. The latter is likely to depart Old Trafford next summer after falling down the pecking order at Man Utd.

Although, it is not guaranteed that the 23-year-old will end up playing for the Red Devils. Recent reports have also put Chelsea and Newcastle in the frame to sign him, and top Man Utd source Fabrizio Romano has refused to shut down those rumours. Instead, the journalist has reiterated that ‘many clubs’ are monitoring him.

Update on Jean-Clair Todibo future

“There have been rumours about Newcastle and Chelsea being interested in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and I can say that he’s been scouted by many clubs,” Romano said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Man Utd made contact with the player’s representatives last summer, while Newcastle were tracking him in June then nothing happened. At the moment, there is not something concrete as he is a key player for Nice, therefore, it is not easy at all to imagine a deal in January.”

Romano’s update comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on November 8 that Man Utd will have to wait until the end of the season before they can land Todibo.

Nice are delighted with how he is performing and do not want to damage their chances of a potential title challenge by allowing him to leave midway through the campaign.

But come the end of the season, Nice will look to cash in as they will know this is when Todibo’s stock will be highest. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the French side – who are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – will demand £43.5m in order to do business.

