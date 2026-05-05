Real Madrid have eyes on an elite Premier League manager, who it’s felt ‘could be tempted’ by a new challenge due to the situation at his current club.

Real got rid of Xabi Alonso earlier this season and promoted Alvaro Arbeloa to the top job. They are assessing top managers who could take the job on a permanent basis, though, with his spell likely only to be temporary.

One of those is Unai Emery, who has had a stunning spell in charge of Aston Villa. They finished 14th in the season prior to his arrival, and were in the bottom half of the table when he took over, securing seventh place – his lowest finish, with the highest of fourth.

TEAMtalk is aware that Real Madrid and Manchester United are circling for the boss, and talkSPORT reports sources in Spain feel that Emery ‘could be tempted’ by a new challenge due to financial limitations at Villa.

Emery ranks high on the Real shortlist, per the report, and the suggestion is that the push from Real could see his eyes wander.

The Villa man’s focus currently will be on finishing strong in the Premier League – Emery’s side are fifth in the league, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, and one more win in the remaining three games of the season could well be enough to secure Champions League football again next term, after they last played in it last season.

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Villa feel Emery will stay

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Villa are aware of growing interest in Emery, namely from United and Real, who are both likely to change managers in the summer.

Intermediaries are actively promoting his availability to top clubs such as those.

In any case, Villa remain confident that Emery will still be at the helm next season, when he may well be leading them into a second Champions League campaign during his time there.

Villa could be aided by the fact Jurgen Klopp is believed to be Real’s preference, while Michael Carrick might well have enough credit in the bank from his interim spell in charge of United to keep the job on a full-time basis.