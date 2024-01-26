Elite SPL forward adamant on completing Rangers move in January as Gers share transfer hopes

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has made it clear he wants to join Rangers before the end of the January window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Shankland has been on the Gers radar for the past few months, as a result of his elite goalscoring capabilities. But the striker hunt at the club has now been accelerated as a result of Abdallah Sima’s injury.

Sima has scored 10 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, but he sustained a thigh injury while away at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The injury will keep him out of action for the next three of four months, and he might only return at the back end of the season if he is back before the campaign finishes.

That’s led Rangers to Shankland’s door, and TEAMtalk can reveal the striker is hopeful that the move can go through before the end of the window.

There’s no doubt about the forward’s capabilities – Shankland is the top scorer in the SPL this season with 13 goals; he’s the only player to have scored more than Rangers pair Sima and James Tavernier.

Football Insider reported on Friday that the Gers are ‘plotting a sensational late bid’ for Shankland.

While TEAMtalk has not been given that same information yet, we can reveal that the club share the striker’s hopes that a move can be completed before February.

Shankland would become the third player through the door at Ibrox in the winter if he was to join – Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande have both come in on loan deals.

There’s enough time remaining in the window for the Shankland move if Rangers can convince Hearts to let him go.

