Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is keen on staying at Anfield for several more years despite the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to a report.

Liverpool were fairly quiet during the most recent summer transfer window, though they did complete two deals. Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus for an initial £10million, which could rise to £12.5m (up to €15m / $16.3m) through add-ons, while Liverpool also struck an agreement for Mamardashvili.

The Valencia keeper will join Liverpool next summer after the two clubs agreed a €35m (£29m / $37.9m) deal in August.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is clearly preparing for the future, with 24-year-old Mamardashvili – one of the best young keepers in the world – set to become the long-term successor for 32-year-old Alisson.

Football Insider have now provided an update on Alisson’s plans at Liverpool. The Brazil star is looking to remain on Merseyside ‘well into his twilight years’ and does not plan on pushing for a transfer away at the end of the season.

Saudi Pro League clubs are hopeful of luring Alisson to the Middle East with the offer of a big-money contract, but he feels he can continue shining at the highest level with Liverpool for years to come. After all, 32 is not that old for a keeper.

The report adds that Alisson could receive contact from several European giants next summer, with Bayern Munich among the clubs who have previously been linked with him.

Alisson may hold talks over such a move when the time comes, but as things stand he is looking to remain at Liverpool.

Unlike with fellow star players Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have control of the shot-stopper’s future as his contract runs until June 2027.

Despite Alisson’s firm stance, Mamardashvili has set his sights on becoming Liverpool’s new No 1.

Mamardashvili eyeing Alisson’s starting spot

On Thursday, the Georgia international said: “I was attracted by the Liverpool project when the club’s representatives met with me to sign me.

“I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

Alisson, meanwhile, said in August: “The club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here. I am getting old!

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can, but they have to prepare for the future.

“They [Liverpool] have and they will do for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing in my point of view, but on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, I will stay.”

