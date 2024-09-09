Elite Ligue 1 striker refuses to rule out potential Man Utd, Tottenham moves despite contract talks

A top Ligue 1 striker has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League in the future despite being talks over a new contract at his current club.

Lille frontman Jonathan David is the player in question, having been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea over the course of the summer transfer window.

While United were on the hunt for a new forward – one which eventually saw them land Joshua Zirkzee for £36.5million – David was very much in the running for a switch to Old Trafford.

However, the Canada international ended up remaining in France, despite being told he could seek a transfer away over the summer and had indeed held talks with multiple competitors.

“There were a couple of offers and we just didn’t finish the deal, that’s it,” said the 24-year-old attacker, who finished as Ligue 1’s second-highest scorer last season with 19 goals.

“I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately we [David and his inner circle] made the decision to stay.”

The pacy forward, who has also been linked with Juventus, has started the new campaign in impressive fashion again, scoring three goals in seven club matches so far. David also scored and grabbed an assist in Canada’s 2-1 win over the United States on Saturday and there has been speculation that clubs could renew their interest in his services when January arrives.

And with Lille president Oliver Letang willing to offload David, talks regarding an extension would, if successful, retain the attacker’s value for another year.

“Right now we’re speaking with (Letang) about a possible extension,” David also confirmed to The Athletic. “We’ll see how that goes.”

David still keen on Premier League switch

Adding more insight into what the future might hold for him, David did hint that a move to England certainly appeals, although it’s certainly not the be-all and end-all.

The Lille star added: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

In terms of United‘s interest, they currently have Rasmus Hojlund as their main No.9, with Zirkzee also able to play up front or as a No.10.

David also shares those qualities but it’s unclear, at this stage, whether United retain an interest in the player after their capture of Zirkzee from Bologna.

Tottenham also added to their striking ranks with the addition of Dominic Solanke, although neither Arsenal or Chelsea signed a new No.9 despite being in the market for one.

To that end, the London duo could well revisit their interest in David when the new year comes around.

David will certainly be a goal threat for whichever club he moves to next, having notched 124 times in 272 club career outings so far.