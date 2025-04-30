A former Arsenal star has controversially told Victor Osimhen why he should snub Mikel Arteta’s side in favour of completing a stunning transfer to Manchester United.

Osimhen has continued his sensational scoring record while on loan at Galatasaray, having struck 31 times in just 36 appearances. The centre-forward will briefly return to parent club Napoli this summer before securing a permanent move elsewhere.

Napoli have dropped Osimhen’s release clause to €75million (£64m / $85m) to try and speed up his exit after a permanent transfer failed to materialise last summer.

Osimhen has been linked with a host of different moves in recent months, with clubs such as Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Al-Hilal all being credited with interest.

The Nigerian idolises Didier Drogba and would love to test himself out against the Premier League’s best defenders on a weekly basis.

Arsenal and United are attentive to Osimhen’s situation as they both need a lethal No 9 this summer.

William Gallas made 142 appearances for Arsenal between 2006 and 2010, though he believes the 26-year-old should join Man Utd instead as there would be less pressure on him in his debut season.

“We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season,” Gallas said (via Goal). “The second season they step up, so it’s not unusual at all. Even [Cristiano] Ronaldo, in his first season he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season there were signs.

“It all depends which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don’t have time.

“If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don’t need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs.”

Victor Osimhen weighing up options

While Gallas makes a good point, it could be argued that there is more pressure on players at United than any other English club, particularly for big signings such as Osimhen.

Luckily for Osimhen, he would likely have the ability to be an immediate hit at either United or Arsenal.

He is viewed as one of the very best strikers in the world, having netted 145 goals in 259 matches throughout his career so far.

United were seemingly given a boost on Monday when it emerged that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Osimhen.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Osimhen’s potential suitors expect him to head to Saudi Arabia next, rather than remain in Europe.

The Saudis are willing to pay him an eye-watering £750,000 a week, three times more than he would earn elsewhere.

United are instead prioritising strikers such as Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, though they will face competition from Arsenal for the latter.

Arsenal spying Chelsea raid; United target sets timeline

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal are looking at a highly rated Chelsea star to improve their forward line.

Ipswich Town ace Delap is being pursued by both United and Chelsea.

The Englishman’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach over a summer transfer has been revealed.

