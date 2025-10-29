Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is attracting significant interest from top Premier League clubs, with sources confirming his eagerness to secure a move that aligns with his career ambitions following a standout season.

The 22-year-old, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35million deal last summer, has been one of the revelations of the 2025/26 campaign, registering eight goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Anderson’s dynamic performances in midfield—combining tenacity, vision, and goal-scoring instinct—have caught the eye of Newcastle, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle, his boyhood club, are keen to bring him back to St James’ Park, viewing him as a long-term successor to ageing stars in their engine room.

United see Anderson as a versatile addition to bolster their midfield rebuild under Ruben Amorim, while Spurs believe his energy and creativity could thrive in Thomas Frank’s system.

However, any January transfer appears highly unlikely after Nottingham Forest have set a staggering £100million-plus valuation on their prized asset.

The figure, described by insiders as a deliberate deterrent, reflects Forest’s determination to retain Anderson as they try to get a dreadful start to the season back on track under Sean Dyche. The club’s hierarchy views the Geordie as central to their project and is under no financial pressure to sell mid-season.

Anderson wants to progress but happy at Forest

Anderson himself is said to be flattered by the interest but remains fully focused on Forest and his form, where he has settled quickly and earned rave reviews.

His desire to “keep progressing” has fuelled speculation, yet the £100million barrier makes a mid-season exit very difficult. Clubs may need to wait until summer—or explore structures—to tempt Forest into negotiations.

For now, Anderson’s meteoric rise continues at the City Ground, but the January window will test whether any suitor is willing to pay the huge fees for a player who, just 18 months ago, was breaking through at Newcastle.

Man Utd round-up: Amad 2.0 coming?

After links with RB Salzburg wide man Kerim Alajbegovic, insider Dean Jones has told TEAMtalk he could be an interesting addition for United.

He said: “I wonder if they are considering him as one of their targets as another Amad Diallo-type wing-back. I reported a little while ago that I had heard that was one of the areas they have begun to consider and his traits might fit with what they are looking for, especially if he is versatile.”

Meanwhile, the potential of Jadon Sancho being sent back to Old Trafford in the winter has been shut down, with a report stating there’s no break clause in the loan deal with Aston Villa.

And United are said to have made Eduardo Camavinga their top target, with other midfielders far more expensive at the moment.

