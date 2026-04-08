Nottingham Forest are adamant that no deal is in place for Elliot Anderson, as sources confirm the club are actively encouraging a summer bidding war, with Manchester City and Manchester United both big admirers of their prized midfielder.

As revealed by TEAMtalk back in December, Manchester City believe they are in pole position to land the England international.

However, Forest are keen to ensure no club is given a clear run, as they look to maximise the fee for one of their most valuable assets.

Interest in Anderson is widespread. United are also among his admirers as they plan a major midfield reshuffle.

With Casemiro expected to depart and Manuel Ugarte also likely to follow, United are targeting at least two new midfield additions. Alongside Anderson, they are considering the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes.

However, as TEAMtalk has previously reported, United are fully aware of Man City’s strong position in the race for the former Newcastle United man.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey has provided further clarity on the situation, highlighting Forest’s strategy.

“With Elliot Anderson, which one club benefits massively from multiple clubs being interested? Nottingham Forest,” Bailey explained.

“They don’t want anyone to think that Manchester City have this tied down – they want a bidding war and that is completely understandable. They want top-of-the-market price, they want to be able to get a deal into three figures.

“Is Anderson worth £100million? There is that age old argument that nobody is, but in the current market it is hard not to see him in that bracket, his stock is going up and up.”

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Man City leading charge for Elliot Anderson

Despite Forest’s stance, there remains a strong belief within football that Anderson could ultimately end up at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are expected to be active in the midfield market this summer.

With Rodri potentially moving on, Bernardo Silva likely to depart and Nico Gonzalez yet to fully convince, Pep Guardiola’s side are planning significant reinforcements.

Anderson, along with Sandro Tonali, is understood to be at the very top of their shortlist and there is a growing feeling that Man City will push hard to secure at least one, if not both, before the window closes.

For now, Forest are holding firm, determined to drive up interest and value – setting the stage for what could become one of the summer’s most intense transfer battles.

Latest Man City news: Rodri to Madrid / Grealish on his way

We revealed in an update last week that Man City maestro Rodri is likely to leave the Etihad this summer, and Real Madrid are confident of finally signing their dream target.

The Cityzens have already presented Rodri with an offer to extend his current contract, which is due to expire next year, but there is an acceptance internally that the midfielder is ready for a new challenge.

In other news, we have also shared how Everton are ‘increasingly confident’ of retaining Man City loanee Jack Grealish next season, with the winger open to staying on Merseyside.

We understand that another loan deal is the most likely outcome, as Everton do not intend to trigger their £50million buy option this summer.

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