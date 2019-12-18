Elliott excluded as young Liverpool trio fly out to join Club World Cup squad

Defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp Van Den Berg as well as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are all flying out to join Liverpool’s senior squad in Qatar.

However, it is understood Harvey Elliott, who impressed in the Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa as part of the youngest team in the club’s history, will not be making the trip.

After 20 senior players flew out on Sunday just three places were left available.

With only two fit first-team centre-backs in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Hoever, who came off with cramp against Villa but has been passed fit, and Van Den Berg will provide some cover for Jurgen Klopp if necessary.

Liverpool play their Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday evening.

Elliott’s absence is perhaps something of a surprise after the youngster caught the eye with his performance in Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat at Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“[Elliott]’s not too far away [from being a first-team regular)]because he trains with our first team on a regular basis,” Under-23s boss Neil Critchley said in his post-match press conference.

“He’s had first-team exposure already, the manager and staff think a lot of him. I thought he was a constant threat all night, a really good outlet for us.

“But he was reliant on a lot of the players getting the ball to him and I thought the service to him was top class as well.

“I wouldn’t want to single anyone out because I thought as a collective, the whole group of players, the subs included, couldn’t have done any more.”

In other Liverpool news, Takumi Minamino is reportedly inching closer to a move to Anfield with a medical set for Wednesday.

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder’s £7.25m release clause is believed to have been triggered and it is now claimed that the Japan international will join on January 1 if all goes well.

Minamino had reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar for six years before news broke of the club accelerating their efforts to sign him last week.

The midfielder has been one of his side’s standout performers so far this season, including when he scored against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.