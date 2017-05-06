‘Ellis and the board want me to stay’ says Moyes

Sunderland boss David Moyes says owner Ellis Short and the club’s board want him to remain as manager despite the Black Cats’ relegation.

The former Manchester United boss saw his side relegated with four games to go last weekend and has since met with American businessman Short and Black Cats chief executive Martin Bain.

Although sections of the support turned vociferously against him, the Scot insists he has their full support to continue.

“Ellis and the board want me to stay,” he said after being asked if there had been a decision on his future. “I don’t know what you mean by ‘decision’. I’ve got a four-year contract so I don’t know what you’re talking about ‘a decision’.”

While clear that he retained a base of support in the boardroom, Moyes hinted he wanted to hear more about the club’s ambitions for next season when the men reconvene at the end of the campaign.

“I’ll know more come the end of the season, once we see exactly what we’re able to deal with, what we can work with, then we’ll know exactly what we can do,” he said.

“Right from the start we said it looked like there was a rebuilding job to be done. Hopefully we can get that going.

“I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League, I know the requirements, but we’ve only had initial talks.

“We plan to meet again in the next couple of weeks. We were deflated, I wouldn’t say it was an uplifting kind of meeting. We weren’t there for that, we were there to talk business and none of us were happy because we’re disappointed we got relegated.”

Moyes was criticised for declaring he was in a survival battle upon his arrival at the Stadium of Light, potentially scaring off transfer targets or lowering expectations of those already at the club.

Reminded of that ahead of Saturday’s trip to a Hull side who may yet join Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship, the 54-year-old was unrepentant.

“When I look back on it I was very honest, forthright, told people what I thought,” he said.

“I came to a part of the country where, I was led to believe, that was the way people wanted speaking to. I told them exactly.

“We’d been in a relegation battle the four previous seasons. You want managers to tell the truth and I do.”

On the playing side, there is likely to be a significant turnover between now and next term.

Several out of contract players can expect to depart, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and top-scorer Jermain Defoe, who both harbour World Cup ambitions, will look for top-flight suitors.

“We can only lose the ones who are out of contract. Jordan Pickford is in contract so there’s nothing to say we’ll lose Jordan,” Moyes said.

“Jermain Defore has a clause in his contract so that’s possible.”