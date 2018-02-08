Elneny makes astonishing claim on Arsenal’s title chances

Mohamed Elneny has boldly claimed Arsenal can still catch runaway leaders Manchester City to win this season’s Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, 24 points behind runaway leaders City, with just 12 games to play.

But after the signings of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there is a renewed confidence about Arsenal and their hopes of finishing in the top four this season appear to have been reignited as a result.

But Elneny has set the bar even higher and he’s suggested Arsenal are still in the fight for this season’s title and backed them to mount a concerted challenge next season.

“There’s nothing impossible in the English Premier League, we still have our chance to compete for the title, we have to fight till the end, many surprises can occur at any point,” Elneny told beIN SPORTS.

“If we fail to compete for the title this season, we have to prepare for the next season, but currently we are only thinking about finishing as high as possible in the league.”

