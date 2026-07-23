Marcus Rashford has been told he will have “a massive point to prove” at Manchester United heading into the new season, and the star will have to “prove himself to his teammates once again” with the Red Devils having now decided on whether to sell the star to a Premier League rival and with Arsenal the latest side linked with a move.

The 28-year-old is back with Manchester United after seeing Barcelona fail to take up their option to make his move permanent, despite catching the eye and impressing with 28 goal contributions during his season on loan at the Nou Camp.

While discussions have been held over moves to other sides, TEAMtalk has always insisted that Rashford‘s only focus has been on Barcelona, though with that option now slipping away, albeit not ruled out entirely, sources exclusively revealed on July 1 how the Red Devils are now planning to integrate him back into the side.

However, former United star Paul Parker feels Rashford will return to their Carrington training complex with plenty to prove after seemingly turning his back on his boyhood club.

“With Marcus Rashford I feel like the club shouldn’t feel obliged to keep him, but purely because of the contract situation they can’t tell him not to come to the club anymore,” Parker told PariuriX.com.

“Rashford really has to prove a point. He can’t expect to suddenly be a starter at Manchester United.

“He has to prove a point, which is not about scoring a goal and letting the entitlement come into it again. The fans are not going to fall into that trap of believing him again. Surely, they can’t fall into that again.”

Parker insists, though, that it is not a closed chapter and there can be a way back, adding: “But if he is serious about wanting to prove himself again, it will be a serious challenge for him, because the fans won’t accept him just after one game or one goal; he needs to work hard consistently.

“How does he conduct himself when he is sitting at the bench watching the matches? How is he conducting himself in training and socially? That is one of the big issues and a big reason that he is where he is.

“There is a lot for him to do and to prove, to be perfectly honest, and this is his last chance. Absolutely his last chance.”

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Parker says Rashford owes Man Utd an apology

Discussing how the player can redeem himself, Parker says the player could start with a simple apology to both his teammates and supporters.

“The biggest thing is, how can he ever be trusted by his teammates again? He wasn’t doing his job properly, but everyone allowed him to do it, but now they have figured him out. Back in my time, you would have been grabbed by one of the senior players, and they would do something to you which you wouldn’t find very funny.”

“He has been given this small chance to come back again, and honestly he has only been given this chance because of the fact that Barcelona didn’t want him. They decided to spend more money on Anthony Gordon, which Rashford should be feeling embarrassed about. The moment they spent that much money on Gordon, he should be embarrassed.”

“Now, he is back at the club, and he should be apologising to a few people. Not just the players, also other people – and maybe he should be apologising to the fans as well, because the fans have been stupid enough to back him for a long time. The fans who didn’t back him got absolutely slaughtered for it because he was a local boy, but he wasn’t doing his job properly.”

“The reality for Rashford now is as well that 100% effort is not enough. He needs to give it 110% to prove to people that he has changed. That’s how the world works.”

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Man Utd decide whether to sell Rashford to Arsenal

As TEAMtalk has long since explained, United are prepared to hand Rashford a chance to prove himself back at Old Trafford next season, with boss Michael Carrick open to reintegrating him back into his team and with a very clear opening emerging on the left side of the United attack.

And if they can get the player fully focused and back to his best, a fit and firing Rashford will prove a massive asset to the club as they look to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title and go deep in the Champions League.

Despite that, Rashford has this week been linked with a somewhat surprising move to Arsenal after the Gunners missed out on their top target, Morgan Rogers, who instead joined Chelsea in a mammoth £117m deal.

However, the i Paper insists that Rashford will ‘most likely to get the chance to resurrect his Manchester United career next season, as the most appealing exit options for the England forward have failed to materialise’.

And while it’s claimed an offer could still tempt United to offload the star, it’s reported that the Red Devils have now decided that a move to another Premier League club is off the table as there is ‘a reluctance among senior United figures to sell to another English top-flight club, given it could lead to humiliation should Rashford start scoring elsewhere.’

Speaking earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano also insists United’s decision to block Rashford joining other English sides is also stopping them signing a new left-sided attacker of their own.

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Speaking about Man Utd winger options, Romano said on Tuesday: “On Man Utd, we have to discuss a couple of important topics. The first one is Crysencio Summerville. As I told you yesterday, the situation is completely cold. Roma are in negotiations to sign him and have already submitted three bids to Aston Villa. Roma are pushing hard for Crysencio Summerville, while Man Utd are currently not progressing.

“Why are Man Utd cold on this deal? Because until Marcus Rashford leaves the club, they intend to maintain their current attacking structure. If, at some point during the summer transfer window, Rashford moves elsewhere, I will keep you posted. In that case, the door would be open for Man Utd to bring in another winger.

“At the same time, Man Utd are not completely closing the door on the possibility of Marcus Rashford staying at the club. Rashford will begin pre-season with Man Utd.

“Marcus Rashford is really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Michael Carrick. Michael Carrick is also looking forward to working with Rashford. I am told that Carrick is genuinely excited about the opportunity to help revive Rashford’s career at Man Utd. Rashford and the club are prepared to give each other another chance.

“After that, they will decide whether to continue together or whether the player will leave during the summer transfer window. That is why nothing is currently developing around Crysencio Summerville.”