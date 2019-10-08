Embattled Fred accepts pundits are right over his form for Man Utd

Fred agrees that his performances for Manchester United have not been what is expected of him and that he needs to try and raise his game at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed in a £52million deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in summer 2018, but has struggled to adapt and his displays hit a new nadir on Sunday as United slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle to leave them 12th in the table.

And Fred’s performance was subjected to plenty of criticism with BBC pundit Martin Keown tearing strips of the midfielder on Match of the Day 2, while Gary Neville was left to angrily point the finger at Ed Woodward and the United board.

However, rather than defend himself over the criticism, Fred has instead taken it on the chin and admitted he needs to do better as a matter of urgency.

“They are within their rights, they’ve won many titles with this club. We have to shut up and work on the pitch,” Fred told Esporte Interativo.

“Some critics are pointless – but many can offer me lessons. I like to read what people are saying about my performances. With that, I can try to get better.”

On what it means to play for Man United, Fred insisted: “I do understand it.

“Every day when I arrive at the training ground, when I see those big letters with the name of the club, I pinch myself.

“So I know this club is gigantic. I like to read about its history, best players and historical moments.

“It hasn’t been great times for us — our rivals are winning titles and we’re not even in the Champions League. It makes our fans sad and I feel sad as well.

“This club deserves silverware and we’re going to fight to get better. We have to put United back in the place it should never have left.”

