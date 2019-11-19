Manchester United winger Daniel James has been labelled as a footballer “playing with a motorcycle” due to his speed, with Hungary coach Marco Rossi believing his electric pace compares to that of just one other player in the world game.

Second-placed Hungary take on third-place Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday night in Cardiff, in what has been billed a winner-takes-all clash as far as qualifying for next summer’s showpiece are concerned.

It’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of asking too much of James by playing the youngster too often, and while Rossi is all too aware of the talents of James, he insists Manchester United‘s summer signing from Swansea has all the attributes to make it to the top.

“James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast,” Rossi said.

“I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe only [Kylian] Mbappe. He’s unbelievable.”

James has scored three goals and his three assists to his name since a £15m switch from south Wales over the summer and appears to have very quickly found his feet in the Premier League.

Rossi added: “If we leave him space to run he could be dangerous. This could be the key, but we work a lot on the defensive line and will try to give confidence to our players.”

Events elsewhere could see Hungary qualify with a draw, but Rossi insists his side will be going all out to collect all three points in Cardiff.

“We are trying to get the three points, I would never like to draw and give Slovakia the chance to go through to the Euros,” he continued.

“This is what I would want to avoid. This is not so diplomatic what I am saying, but it is the truth.

“We will do all our best in order to win, Wales will do the same, and I don’t think this match could finish in a draw. I could not bet one pound on the draw.

“I will ask of my players, if they [Wales] are dragons, to be lions – and then we will see who will win.”

