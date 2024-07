Emerson Palmieri has blasted the Italian media and hit out at “fake news” suggesting he is frustrated with his situation at Chelsea.

The Italy left-back reacted with annoyance to reports in Italy that he has not been enjoying boss Frank Lampard’s training methods.

Inter Milan and Juventus are understood to be keen to take Emerson back to Serie A this summer, while Blues manager Lampard is weighing up a major Stamford Bridge reshuffle.

Emerson has moved to issue an Instagram statement affirming his commitment to Chelsea however, scotching talk of any unrest in west London.

“The world is going through a really difficult moment and there are journalists who want to spread fake news around to have content,” Emerson posted in an Instagram story.

“I don’t speak too much, but here is my only and last statement regarding this news.

“I never said that and I think definitely the opposite of what was mentioned, without my knowledge.

“Respect and gratitude always. Enjoy your family.”

The situation, however, has been made more complicated by claims by Roberto Mancini suggesting he can boost his Euro 2020 hopes by returning to Serie A.

Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta have filled Chelsea’s left-back role for the brunt of Lampard’s first campaign at the Blues’ helm.

Skipper Azpilicueta has often shifted across to the left to accommodate fast-developing youngster Reece James, while Alonso had surged back into form before the coronavirus shutdown.

Emerson has made 21 first-team appearances this term and now his forceful social media statement further asserts his desire to keep pushing for regular football at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has long been linked with a summer raid of Leicester for England full-back Ben Chilwell, but the Foxes could demand too hefty a fee to see a transfer completed.