Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal feels disgruntled by the progress made by Tottenham for his transfer, according to a report.

Spurs are reportedly close to signing the 22-year-old Brazilian. Despite initial interest from Arsenal, their north London rivals look to be winning the race. As a result, they have supposedly agreed a deal worth €30million (£26million) ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline in the Premier League.

Emerson moved back to Barcelona this term after two-and-a-half seasons on loan at Real Betis.

Despite Tottenham closing in on his signing, Radio Marca claims that he had other ideas.

Indeed, he feels ‘hurt’ by the developments in the last hour because he wanted to stay at Barcelona.

Tottenham have reportedly told him that he will prove an ‘important’ addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s new-look team. However, he wanted to stay in Spain.

Barcelona have Sergino Dest in their ranks at right-back, but Emerson would provide competition if he stayed there.

At Spurs, he has Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier to contend with – for now. Further reports have claimed that Tottenham need to offload one of their options to make room for Emerson.

It will not be Tanganga, who has started the Premier League season in excellent fashion. Doherty has played in the Europa Conference League, but Aurier has not featured at all.

As such, he looks the likeliest candidate for an exit, but the report claimed that Spurs have struggled to find a suitor for the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have brought in goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, centre-back Cristian Romero and attacker Bryan Gil.

Tottenham fired Harry Kane warning

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been warned that Harry Kane’s transfer fee will decrease from this summer’s level.

The England captain pushed for a move to Manchester City, but his £160million price tag – set by chairman Daniel Levy – put a stop to the deal.

According to Paul Robinson, both player and club are taking a “huge risk” over the player.

He recently turned 28 and is approaching the peak of his career.