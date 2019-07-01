Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ready to exploit the €12m exit clause in the deal of Bologna midfielder Erick Pulgar, according to reports.

The Gunners manager is being forced to look towards the cheaper options in the transfer market this summer following their failure to qualify for the Champions League and is understood to be in advanced talks for free agent winger Yacine Brahimi.

But Emery is also hoping to strengthen his midfield options too, with Aaron Ramsey having left on a free transfer to Juventus and doubts surrounding the future of Lucas Torreira.

And according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, Emery is keen to exploit the lowly €12m exit fee in Pulgar’s contract. The defensive midfielder has been one of Chile’s stars at the Copa America this summer, with his nation needing to overcome Peru in order to reach the final.

The defensive midfielder has excelled in the tournament, but that’s little surprise after the excellent campaign he enjoyed in Serie A with Bologna. Pulgar produced what may feel was his best season domestically, helping Bologna to a top-half finish with a series of impressive displays, that included six goals in his 30 games.

Il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Arsenal have joined AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma and Sevilla in taking an interest in the player, with his agent due to fly to Italy for talks with Bologna in the coming days.

However, with the player unlikely to extend his contract and improve his exit clause, the report claims Bologna are bracing themselves to lose their key performer.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!