Emery blames Arsenal loss on Maitland-Niles’ sending off

Unai Emery thinks Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ sending off changed the course of the game as Arsenal’s Champions League hopes suffered a serious blow with a 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

The Gunners slipped to a third straight loss and missed the chance to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

Jamie Vardy continued his hot streak against the Gunners with his late brace making it eight goals in his last nine games against them.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after Maitland-Niles’ first-half dismissal.

Arsenal, who remain fifth, were second best all afternoon and needed Bernd Leno to keep the score down with fine saves from Vardy and Ricardo Pereira.

“We worked, we prepared our game plan, 11 v 11 the match was going like we prepared,” Emery said.

“For me the first yellow card for [Maitland-Niles] is not for me, it has affected our game plan a lot. One player less is difficult.

“Today the condition [for losing] is the red card.

“We will continue, we will not look at the table, the Europa League is a big motivation for us to win it.”