Emery brushes off Guendouzi hair-pulling with press conference quip

Arsenal boss Unai Emery joked that Matteo Guendouzi should get his hair cut after the midfielder’s locks were pulled last night.

Midfielder Guendouzi had his long hair grabbed by United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on Wednesday night in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Although Robert Huth received a retrospective three-match ban for grabbing Fellaini’s hair in 2016, no action is to result against the Belgian as a foul was given for the incident.

Emery said such matters should remain between the players and forgotten come the end of the game, while also suggesting Guendouzi should copy Fellaini in having his flowing locks shaved off.

“The best (response) is for the next match – cut the hair for Matteo and this problem is finished, like Fellaini,” said Emery, who is not hopeful about the injury to Rob Holding.

Arsenal are now unbeaten in 20 games, since August’s defeat at rivals Chelsea.

But Emery’s focus is firmly on the future and taking three points against Huddersfield and finishing a week which began with a north London derby win over Tottenham on a high.

Asked if he has enjoyed such a lengthy undefeated streak previously in his managerial career, the former Sevilla and Paris St Germain boss said: “I can’t remember – maybe yes, maybe not.

“I live (in the) present in every day, in every year.

“The only thing is about Huddersfield, the games happen very quickly for the players, for me, for us.

“Maybe I’ve won, maybe I lost, but I need to win on Saturday.

“This draw yesterday is only good if we win against Huddersfield. On Saturday, they are going to push a lot and (will want) a surprise.

“We are very convinced in our way: work, prepare, respect, push with our supporters at the Emirates and feel the spirit with them.”