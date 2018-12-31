Emery cited as former coach urges out-of-favour Arsenal man to leave

Mohamed Elneny should leave Arsenal in search of more regular game time, according to one of his former coaches.

After starting the game against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, Elneny was left on the bench for both the trips to Brighton and Liverpool over the festive period.

The Egypt international has seemingly fallen out of favour under new boss Unai Emery, who prefers to deploy Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira as holding midfielders.

Now, Hamdy Nouh – the coach of Egyptian side El Mokawloon where Elneny started his professional career – has urged the ex-Basel star to seek an exit.

“He needs to leave Arsenal in the next transfer market, at least on loan to play more and regain his confidence,” Nouh told Goal.com.

“He has been influenced lately by the change in coach and his new style, but I am confident that he will return better than before, because of his great potential and the competitive spirit that will help him get back in.”