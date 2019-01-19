Arsenal boss Unai Emery believes fans’ favourite Lucas Torreira suffers from the same bout of inconsistency that afflicts Mesut Ozil.

German playmaker Ozil has seen his future at Emirates Stadium thrown firmly into the spotlight this season after regularly finding himself overlooked by the Arsenal manager.

Ozil could return for Arsenal against Chelsea on Saturday evening after Emery opted to leave him out of the squad for the 1-0 loss against West Ham last time out, with Emery lifting the lid on the player’s underlying problems this season.

Emery believes Ozil’s form has been too inconsistent this season, not helped by a number of niggling injuries.

The Spaniard also laid the same criticism at the door of midfielder Torreira, who has played just 76 minutes of football since the turn of the year.

“He is the same (as Ozil),” Emery replied when asked why Torreira has been relegated to a bit-part player in recent weeks.

“Sometimes he is with a good performance, sometimes he is with worse performances. And sometimes he can play and sometimes somebody else can play. I think this is normal.”