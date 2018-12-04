Emery explains why Man Utd result will be so pivotal to Arsenal

Unai Emery believes the result of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United will determine whether his side have turned a corner this season.

Arsenal head to Old Trafford on a high following the feel-good factor of their scintillating performance in Sunday’s 4-2 victory against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

It has been a dozen years since the Gunners last won at Old Trafford in the Premier League, when Emmanuel Adebayor scored a late winner for Arsene Wenger’s side in a 1-0 victory in September 2006.

But Arsenal, on a 19-match unbeaten run, are three places and eight points clear of Jose Mourinho’s United, who drew 2-2 at Southampton on Saturday night.

“It will be a very big challenge for us on Wednesday and it will confirm our good moment, or whether we need more,” said Emery.

“It is very difficult to win there because they are a very big team with big players and have a big atmosphere pushing them, but it is an exciting match and my motivation is very big.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal must be careful to avoid complacency and will face one of their most difficult matches of the season at United, according to derby hero Lucas Torreira. Read the full story here…