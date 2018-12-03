Emery comments on Ramsey have air of despondency

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed he hasn’t spoken with Aaron Ramsey about his contract for two months.

Ramsey was integral on Sunday as Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-2 at The Emirates, but with the midfielder’s contract set to expire next June, the Wales star looks destined to leave the club.

And any hope Arsenal fans had of the club holding out an olive branch and extending the 27-year-old’s contract appear to be over after Emery was asked about the latest regarding the midfield at his Monday news conference.

“Two months ago we spoke together, both for his moment, his present and future,” said Emery ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Man Utd.

“I think it was a very good conversation. I said to you also here in the press conference that I want his focus only on the team, on giving us his performances. His present is as I want, and his future is very important for him and his family.

“We need calm and to do the difference between his future and his present now. I think in the last matches his focus [is there]. We were speaking between us [the coaches] and I look at him in every match.

“His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like yesterday, it’s the best for him and the best for us.”

Last month a report from the Independent claimed that Bayern Munich had held successful talks with Ramsey’s representatives over joining the German champions.

However, Juventus Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and AC Milan have all been linked with the midfielder, who Don Balon claim is now interesting Real Madrid.

This comes after Los Blancos were impressed by Ramsey’s impact during Arsenal’s derby win over Spurs on Sunday.

Real know that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both depart the club by next summer, meaning they are in need of reinforcements.