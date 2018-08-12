Emery confesses Man City are ahead of Arsenal after 2-0 loss

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that Manchester City are ahead of his own side at present, after the Premier League champions inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Gunners.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored to give City the win in their opening game, with Arsenal unable to begin their new era with a victory.

Emery was frustrated at Arsenal’s performance in the first half, but still took some positives from the encounter.

He told Sky Sports: “Manchester City’s performance showed us that we need to continue the process of improving. They deserved the result.

“We are a new team [that needs] to improve. For me today, I was frustrated that we lost but it is also one more experience and continued progression.

“I saw things in our performance we can improve and the first match against Man City is good, but it may be more difficult than our season will be this year.”

Emery highlighted a contrast in Arsenal‘s performance either side of half time.

“In the first half, we weren’t as good as City and 1-0, for us, means we had to try and change in the second half.

“We needed to believe more in the moment, try to do more aggressive pressing with the ball and break their defensive lines on the pitch going forward.

“In the second half the team got better in the match but going down 2-0 closed our options down in the game.

“[One positive] from the second half was the speed of our game, we had chances to make a better result.”

Arsenal travel across London to face Chelsea next week as their difficult start to the season continues.