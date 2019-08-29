Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed Mesut Ozil is expected to be available for Sunday’s north London derby.

Ozil has yet to feature for the Gunners this term due to safety concerns and then illness, but he could feature against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery said: “This week he is training well, is physically better and he is training and doing normal work with us.

“He is going to be closer to us and he will be available on Sunday.”

Emery indicated that he expects Ozil to stay at the club beyond the end of the European transfer window.

“We are not speaking about the possibility for Mesut to leave,” he said.

“We finished here our transfer window and in Europe it is going to finish on Monday.

“We cannot sign another player but we have some players who have a possibility to leave in the four days before the transfer window closes.

“The club is working, some players know the situation and my focus and the team’s focus is to prepare for the match on Sunday and exclusively on Sunday.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!