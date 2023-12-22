Emery demolishes underused star’s Aston Villa exit, prompting suitors to turn to West Ham alternative

Aston Villa will not be letting Clement Lenglet leave for AC Milan during the January transfer window after Unai Emery confirmed his decision for the defender.

Lenglet joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in the summer after a similar spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season. Whereas he played fairly often for Spurs, though, his opportunities in the Premier League have been limited for Villa.

There has already been speculation that Lenglet could be sent elsewhere because of his lack of playing time. Milan have established themselves as suitors while navigating some injury issues in their defence, for example.

However, Emery has now told them to forget about the Frenchman, who he is eager to integrate more in the coming fixtures.

“I am very happy with him,” Emery explained. “His commitment in every training session is amazing.

“He is a very good professional and always ready to play. The last matches he was sick. He was with us in Zrinjski.

“He was better at Brentford but still a little bit sick. Other players maybe wouldn’t be with the squad if they were feeling like he was.

“Tomorrow, if everything is going well, I think he is going to play. I am wishing to see him and am really very excited about how he will help us tomorrow and in the next matches.

“I want to keep him because we need players for the challenges we are going to face this season.”

Milan linked with another Prem defender

With Milan forced to move on from Lenglet, they have been linked with another Premier League defender by reports in Spain.

It has been claimed that they could turn to West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer as another target for their defence, since the Germany international is now facing a doubtful future at the London Stadium.

As things stand, Kehrer has been offered to Milan, rather than them identifying him as a target of their own accord.

But he is a player Milan might be reflecting on as they continue their quest to reinforce their backline (which could also include recalling Matteo Gabbia from a loan spell at Villarreal).

Kehrer remains under contract with West Ham until 2026 after his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

