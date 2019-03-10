Emery denies claims two factors could hurt Arsenal v Man Utd

Unai Emery insists Arsenal head into Sunday’s clash against Manchester United confident of victory – after the Spaniard rejected talk two energy-sapping matches will hinder the Gunners.

Lucas Torreira will be forced to sit out the United game after being handed a three-match ban for his red card against Tottenham in the 1-1 draw at Wembley last week.

After defeat in Rennes, Emery played down any suggestion of a lack of discipline in his squad – with Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent off and Alexandre Lacazette having missed the tie through suspension.

Arsenal had started the game well in north-west France but – once Sokratis was dismissed four minutes before the break – the game swung in favour of the hosts.

Emery, who has outlined exactly what must happen if his side are to pick up all three points, is hopeful his players will not be negatively affected by having to toil for so long with only 10 men.

“We are finding for each match fresh players and different energy and for Sunday I think it is going to be the same,” he added.

“After the match in Rennes I think every player worked a lot and we are going to look for the next match how we can be with every player.

“I am positive for Sunday that we can take the first XI with fresh players, with energy, quality and the possibility to do a very big performance against Manchester Untied for an opportunity to win against them.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, meanwhile, have now won their last nine away games, including an FA Cup victory at the Emirates Stadium in January. The United manager has also made a promise about what to expect from his players ahead of the encounter.