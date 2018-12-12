Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has admitted the club achieved their objective by qualifying in top spot for the Europa League knockout stages ahead of their final group game against Qarabag.

The Gunners face the Azerbaijani champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday safe in the knowledge that they will progress into the next phase as group winners regardless of the outcome.

Arsenal will look to sign off from the group stages with a fifth win in six games and extend their unbeaten run into a 22nd game.

Emery said in his pre-match press conference: “Our first aim in this competition we have done.

“To be first in the group, but we respect this competition and Qarabag and tomorrow our objective is to win and we are going to give players chances to take responsibility.”

Arsenal have some selection issues, most notably in defence with Rob Holding facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Real Valladolid star Fernando Calero has been mentioned as a potential January replacement.

Discussing their options, Emery continued: “We have some players with injuries at centre-back – we are going to decide after tomorrow’s match whether Laurent Koscielny plays against Southampton at the weekend.

“We are going to see if he can play 90 minutes.

“[But] we can use another player in this position, like Nacho Monreal, or Stephan Lichtsteiner.

“So we will decide, but first we think about the game tomorrow.”

Emery on Ozil prospects

Arsenal will have Mesut Ozil in their matchday squad with a number of question marks over his future and amid mounting speculation that he will look to leave the club next month.

Emery would not answer questions directly about Ozil’s future, and was equally distant when asked if the player would start or have to make do with a place on the bench.

“I don’t know,” was his simple answer. “Tomorrow he is in the group, the 18 players for this match.

“We are going to decide if he will play tomorrow from the beginning or during the 90 minutes.”

