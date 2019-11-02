Emery drops Arsenal captaincy hint in wake of frustrating draw with Wolves

Unai Emery hinted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could become Arsenal captain on a more regular basis after the striker scored when wearing the armband against Wolves.

As the fallout from the Granit Xhaka saga continues, Aubameyang was given the captaincy duties, and marked it with his 50th goal for the Gunners in all competitions – but it wasn’t enough, as Wolves equalised courtesy of a Raul Jimenez header.

After the game, Emery – who is under increasing pressure – told reporters how disappointed he was.

“Yes, it’s disappointing,” he said. “I think the players tried and we scored the first goal but we needed a second for more confidence.

“Wolves are consistent in playing matches like they did today and they did that again.

“It was an equal match and maybe we deserved more.

“I am frustrated because we are dropping points at home like we did last year.

“We can improve that balance defensively, but the key was to have more clear chances to take the result for us.

“I am very demanding of myself and we have to come back with better matches.”

When asked if his players understood his methods, Emery was defiant.

“I think they understand me, yes. They feel the responsibility to win and when we draw they are sad.”

The Arsenal boss also hinted at more sight of Aubameyang with the captain’s armband in upcoming games.

“Today he took that responsibility and he could do in the future.”