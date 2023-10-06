Emery ecstatic, with European club ‘happy’ to sell key Aston Villa target in January; he wants the move

Sevilla would reportedly be open to selling left-back Marcos Acuna in January, who has been heavily linked with Aston Villa for some time.

Unai Emery has made some impressive signings already this season but is expected to further bolster his squad in January, with a new left-back being one of his priorities.

Alex Moreno has been sidelined for some time with a hamstring injury, so Emery has been forced to rely on Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman has started all seven of Aston Villa’s matches so far, picking up two assists in the process. However, it’s thought that the manager wants to bring in more competition for his position.

A number of left-backs have been linked with the Villains recently. Moreno is one player they have been linked with since the summer, though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them bring him in.

Now, they have received a big boost, with Sevilla allegedly happy to let him leave in January.

Acuna open to Aston Villa switch in January

According to Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla, Sevilla are ‘more than happy’ to sell Acuna to Aston Villa. The Spanish side are still aiming to raise funds from player sales and they have been satisfied with summer signing Adria Pedrosa in the same position.

Acuna is only under contract with the Europa League champions until 2025, which means there will only be 18 months remaining on his deal when January comes around.

The report notes that Acuna was ‘close’ to making the switch to Villa Park in the summer, and he was ‘very disappointed’ that the move wasn’t finalised, which would have ‘greatly improved his salary.’

It was ultimately scuppered after the 31-year-old picked up an injury, but he has since returned from that, and now he is ‘back in the shop window.’

Acuna has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has made more than 120 appearances for Sevilla since joining the club from Sporting in September 2020, when he was signed by current Villa sporting director Monchi.

He has also made 53 appearances for the Argentina national team and was part of their squad when they won the World Cup last year.

With that in mind, Acuna could help bring experience and a winning mentality to the Aston Villa dressing room, so it will be interesting to see if they do come back in for him in January.

