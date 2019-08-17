Emery enthuses about Arsenal’s competitiveness after another win

Unai Emery believes Arsenal’s new signings helped inspire a better atmosphere as his side beat Burnley in their first home game of the season.

Familiar faces got the decisive goals, as star strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of Ashley Barnes’ finish for the visitors to seal a 2-1 win, but the new additions caused plenty of excitement for the fans.

Dani Ceballos made his first start for the Gunners, with David Luiz debuting and summer signing Nicolas Pepe coming on as a second half substitute again.

Emery said: “We wanted to create here one big atmosphere with our supporters, together do that way today.

“I think with some new players they made an impact today. We created this atmosphere with other players. [Joe] Willock played very well.

“We can say to young players today that they will get to work here.”

The Arsenal boss was pleased with how well his new and old players alike executed his gameplan.

“We can be happy. Our idea, our gameplan on the pitch was knowing it was going to be tough because we need to adapt.

“We won in our moments we did the difference for 2-1. A lot of moments we couldn’t impose our gameplan because they pushed and their gameplan was a struggle for us.”

Ceballos in particular impressed, giving Emery plenty of options in midfield. The Spanish tactician revealed he can use his compatriot in various roles.

“It’s to use his quality in the best position in our team. I spoke with him before coming here, it’s to play as an eight and a No.10. He started like a 10 but changed with Willock.

“He can feel better on the pitch.”

It’s the first time Arsenal have won their first two games of the league season in a decade, but Emery is not getting carried away just yet.

“36 matches to play. We started with two victories, last year we lost two.

“Our challenge is each match. We are happy, we are with six points. Next week we are against Liverpool, a big challenge.

“Being realistic is going to be tough.”

However, Emery certainly seems better equipped with squad depth now, something he was keen to highlight.

“We wanted to be competitive in each position in the squad. Today is out Xhaka, Ozil, Holding, Bellerin.

“When every player is available to play it’s perfect. But we need to be competitive.

“Last year we lost some points in some moments, we didn’t have some possibilities for some matches. I prefer to have important players on the bench.

“The team is going to be more competitive.”

